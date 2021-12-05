 
When Prince Harry gushed over 'chilled out' daughter Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who also goes by Lilly, is six months old today!

The couple, that announced the birth of their daughter earlier this year, paid a special ode to the Queen as they named her daughter after the monarch.

Later in an interview, the Duke of Sussex told singer Ed Sheeran that being a father could be difficult at times. 

Speaking to another guest, Harry revealed that Lili was "very chilled."

"We've been lucky so far," he said. "She's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy," he mentioned of elder son Archie, who is now two-years-old.

Lilibet, who was born on June 4, also had a chance to have a special audience with great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to a source, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "were very excited and couldn't wait to share that their daughter arrived" as soon as they returned home from Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, not far from the family's home in Montecito, California.

