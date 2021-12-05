Abishek Bachchan warns trolls against attacking daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan let trolls know that he won't tolerate criticism against his daughter Aaradhya

Abhishek Bachchan is letting online trolls know that he will not be tolerating criticism against his family, especially his 10-year-old daughter Aaradhya.

The Bob Biswas actor issued an ultimatum to his haters online while talking to Bollywood Life about the hate and criticism he often receives about his work.

When asked how he deals with people dragging his family into their trolling, Abhishek said, “It is completely unacceptable and something I will not tolerate it.”

“I am fair game; I am a public figure that's fine but my daughter is out of bounds to you. And if you truly mean what you have to say, please come to my face and we'll see how much guts you have,” he challenged.

Abhishek shares daughter Aaradhya with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The two tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed Aaradya in 2011.