 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William shares fond memory of how Princess Diana eased his anxiety

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 05, 2021

File Footage 


Prince William shared an endearing memory of how his late mother Princess Diana helped him deal with his anxiety when he would go back to school as a little boy.

Speaking on The Time to Walk audio series, the Duke of Cambridge said that his mother blasted a particular song and jammed to it on the way to school which would help the then-young Prince William momentarily forget his troubles.

"When I was younger, Harry and I, we were at boarding school. And my mother used to play all sorts of songs to kind of while away the anxiety of going back to school," he said.

"And one of the songs I massively remember and has stuck with me all this time, and I still, to this day, still quite enjoy secretly, is Tina Turner’s (Simply) The Best because sitting in the backseat, singing away, it felt like a real family moment.

"And my mother, she’d be driving along, singing at the top of her voice. And we’d even get the policeman in the car, he’d be occasionally singing along, as well.

"You’d be singing and listening to the music right the way out into the gates of school, when they dropped you off. And, and that’s when reality kind of sunk in that you really were going back to school because before that, you’re lost in songs. 

"You’ll want to play it again just to keep that family moment going. And when I listen to it now, it takes me back to those car rides and brings back lots of memories of my mother."

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish opens up on iconic photoshoot channelling Marilyn Monroe's style

Billie Eilish opens up on iconic photoshoot channelling Marilyn Monroe's style
Fortnite: Dwayne The Rock Johnson thanked for saving the day

Fortnite: Dwayne The Rock Johnson thanked for saving the day
Prince William reveals taste for AC/DC in podcast

Prince William reveals taste for AC/DC in podcast
Paris Hilton shares never-before-seen snaps from her and Carter's Bora Bora honeymoon

Paris Hilton shares never-before-seen snaps from her and Carter's Bora Bora honeymoon
BTS' J-Hope crowned 1st Korean soloist to have 8 Million followers on Spotify

BTS' J-Hope crowned 1st Korean soloist to have 8 Million followers on Spotify
Prince William details how he felt when Taylor Swift invited him on stage

Prince William details how he felt when Taylor Swift invited him on stage
How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made British press 'look stupid'

How Prince Harry, Meghan Markle made British press 'look stupid'
Prince William shares throwback photo with Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi

Prince William shares throwback photo with Taylor Swift and Bon Jovi
Marilyn Manson loses one of two nominations at Grammys following backlash

Marilyn Manson loses one of two nominations at Grammys following backlash
Prince William reveals one tragic incident made him feel 'the whole world was dying'

Prince William reveals one tragic incident made him feel 'the whole world was dying'
BTS win big for ‘Butter’ at Variety’s Hitmaker awards

BTS win big for ‘Butter’ at Variety’s Hitmaker awards
When Prince Harry gushed over 'chilled out' daughter Lilibet Diana

When Prince Harry gushed over 'chilled out' daughter Lilibet Diana

Latest

view all