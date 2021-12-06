 
Monday Dec 06 2021
BIGBANG singer Taeyang becomes father of a baby boy

Monday Dec 06, 2021

South Korean band, BIGBANG's fans are over the moon to hear the news of its member, Taeyang becoming father of a baby boy. 

The singer's agency, YG Entertainment on December 6 confirmed that I Need A Girl singer welcomed his first child with wifey Min Hyo-Rin,

The agency also announced the good news of the mother and the baby being in good conditions.

“Taeyang’s wife Min Hyo Rin recently gave birth to a healthy son,” the statement read.

However, not much has been disclosed by the agency so far as the couple wants to remain quite from the outset.

The actor is reportedly focusing on her motherhood, undergoing postpartum care, while the K-pop idol is currently preparing his upcoming album with band mates.

The couple started dating after their first meeting in 2014 on the set of the singer’s 1AM music video, tying the knot in February 2018.

Meanwhile, the news of them expecting their first child was surfaced back in September. 

