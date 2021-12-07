 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Hania Aamir has a Swedish doppelganger and fans 'can't ignore the resemblance'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Hania Aamir has a Swedish doppleganger and fans cant ignore the resemblance
Hania Aamir has a Swedish doppleganger and fans 'can't ignore the resemblance'

Actor Hania Aamir has a doppelganger miles away in Sweden! 

The revelation was made by a twitterati who goes by @thincrustgirl. Turning to her micro-blogging app on Monday, the netizen shared a photo from the makeup enthusiast with Instagram username 'fancymaggot.'

"Is this @realhaniahehe from a parallel universe???" the fan captioned her post.

Hania's fans were quick to respond to the viral photo, expressing their disbelief at the uncanny resemblance.

"Hania is wayyyy more pretty," wrote one fan while another added: "How do I unsee this," with shocked emoticons.

Meanwhile, Hania Aamir is busy promoting her upcoming drama Sang-e-Mah. The Momina Duraid Productions project also stars singer Atif Aslam.

More From Showbiz:

Watch: Dananeer, Hadiqa Kiani sing iconic Pashto song ‘Janan,’ video goes viral

Watch: Dananeer, Hadiqa Kiani sing iconic Pashto song ‘Janan,’ video goes viral

Kareena Kapoor adores Jennifer Lawrence’s red carpet debut with baby bump

Kareena Kapoor adores Jennifer Lawrence’s red carpet debut with baby bump
Nora Fatehi received luxury gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, report

Nora Fatehi received luxury gifts from conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, report
Vicky-Katrina wedding frenzy heightens as bride’s sister lands in Jaipur

Vicky-Katrina wedding frenzy heightens as bride’s sister lands in Jaipur

Neha Dhupia invited to Vicky-Katrina’s wedding with husband?

Neha Dhupia invited to Vicky-Katrina’s wedding with husband?
Jacqueline Fernandez stopped at Mumbai Airport for questioning in extortion case

Jacqueline Fernandez stopped at Mumbai Airport for questioning in extortion case
Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue, see pics

Inside Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue, see pics
Vicky Kaushal distributes food items to paparazzi amid wedding preparations: Video inside

Vicky Kaushal distributes food items to paparazzi amid wedding preparations: Video inside
Katrina Kaif's wedding to be secured by Salman Khan’s guard

Katrina Kaif's wedding to be secured by Salman Khan’s guard
Vicky Kaushal to wear a golden shirwani on his wedding with Katrina Kaif?

Vicky Kaushal to wear a golden shirwani on his wedding with Katrina Kaif?
Adele impresses fans with her make up transformation on Nikkie Tutorials

Adele impresses fans with her make up transformation on Nikkie Tutorials
Katrina Kaif visits doctor before Jaipur wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif visits doctor before Jaipur wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Latest

view all