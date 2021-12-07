 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Video from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Video from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral
Video from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s much-anticipated wedding functions are set to kick-off at Six Senses resort in Rajasthan on December 7 and unveiling one of the gleeful moments from the venue, a leaked video went viral on the internet.

As fans are trying to somehow fetch a sneak peek into the star-studded event, a short clip surfaced online, sharing a glimpse in to the celebrations.

In the video, the luxurious hotel can be seen decorated beautifully, as a group of performers steps up on the staircases to stage a heart-touching performance.

In the background a famed song Khwaja mere Khwaja from Hrithik Roshan starrer film, Jodha Akbar can also be heard playing.

Video from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral

Meanwhile, the stars are reported to tie the knot on December 9 after two-day mega functions, including sangeet and mehandi.

Not only this, it was also speculated that a particular theme has also been chosen to make the events more special.

Gold, Beige, ivory and white colours are selected for mehandi while the theme bling will be followed for the other. 

More From Showbiz:

All you need to know about Katrina Kaif and her Kashmiri father

All you need to know about Katrina Kaif and her Kashmiri father
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal sign Rs 100 crore deal with OTT platform for wedding footage?

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal sign Rs 100 crore deal with OTT platform for wedding footage?
Watch: Asim Azhar's uncontrollable fans chant Hania Aamir's name during Multan concert

Watch: Asim Azhar's uncontrollable fans chant Hania Aamir's name during Multan concert
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to resume shooting of 'Pathan' from December 15

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to resume shooting of 'Pathan' from December 15
Karachiites over age of sixty keen on getting tattoos: Tattoo artist Hussain Shah

Karachiites over age of sixty keen on getting tattoos: Tattoo artist Hussain Shah
Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and more leave Mumbai for Jaipur nuptials

Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and more leave Mumbai for Jaipur nuptials
Malaika Arora, beau Arjun Kapoor enjoy romantic dinner amid Maldives getaway

Malaika Arora, beau Arjun Kapoor enjoy romantic dinner amid Maldives getaway
Faysal Quraishi on working with younger actresses: 'Everybody got married'

Faysal Quraishi on working with younger actresses: 'Everybody got married'
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 'laughing' at 'rubbish' stories about wedding preparations

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 'laughing' at 'rubbish' stories about wedding preparations
Abhishek Bachchan talks about his special gift from Aishwarya Rai, one he still cherishes

Abhishek Bachchan talks about his special gift from Aishwarya Rai, one he still cherishes
Hania Aamir has a Swedish doppelganger and fans 'can't ignore the resemblance'

Hania Aamir has a Swedish doppelganger and fans 'can't ignore the resemblance'
Watch: Dananeer, Hadiqa Kiani sing iconic Pashto song ‘Janan,’ video goes viral

Watch: Dananeer, Hadiqa Kiani sing iconic Pashto song ‘Janan,’ video goes viral

Latest

view all