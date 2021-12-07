Video from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s much-anticipated wedding functions are set to kick-off at Six Senses resort in Rajasthan on December 7 and unveiling one of the gleeful moments from the venue, a leaked video went viral on the internet.

As fans are trying to somehow fetch a sneak peek into the star-studded event, a short clip surfaced online, sharing a glimpse in to the celebrations.

In the video, the luxurious hotel can be seen decorated beautifully, as a group of performers steps up on the staircases to stage a heart-touching performance.

In the background a famed song Khwaja mere Khwaja from Hrithik Roshan starrer film, Jodha Akbar can also be heard playing.

Meanwhile, the stars are reported to tie the knot on December 9 after two-day mega functions, including sangeet and mehandi.

Not only this, it was also speculated that a particular theme has also been chosen to make the events more special.

Gold, Beige, ivory and white colours are selected for mehandi while the theme bling will be followed for the other.