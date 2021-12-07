 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

All you need to know about Katrina Kaif and her Kashmiri father

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

All you need to know about Katrina Kaif and her Kashmiri father
All you need to know about Katrina Kaif and her Kashmiri father

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif, who is all set to tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal this week, was born in Hong Kong on 16 July 1983.

The Ek Tha Tiger actor was born to a Kashmiri Muslim whose name is Mohammad Kaif; while her mother is of a British origin whose name is Suzanne Turcott, a lawyer and charity worker.

Kaif's parents divorced when she was a child. Later, her father moved to the United States.

Katrina Kaif had once said her father had no influence on her or her siblings while they were growing up, and they were raised by their mother.

"When I see friends who have wonderful fathers who are like pillars of support for their families, I say, if only I had that. But instead of complaining, I should be grateful for all the other things I have," soon-to-be bride had said on her father's absence in her life.

During an interview with Indian media in 2009, Katrina had said she was not in touch with her father.

Katrina, who is a "firm believer in God", was brought up to practise all faiths as her mother is a Christian and her father is Muslim.

More From Showbiz:

Video from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral

Video from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal sign Rs 100 crore deal with OTT platform for wedding footage?

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal sign Rs 100 crore deal with OTT platform for wedding footage?
Watch: Asim Azhar's uncontrollable fans chant Hania Aamir's name during Multan concert

Watch: Asim Azhar's uncontrollable fans chant Hania Aamir's name during Multan concert
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to resume shooting of 'Pathan' from December 15

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to resume shooting of 'Pathan' from December 15
Karachiites over age of sixty keen on getting tattoos: Tattoo artist Hussain Shah

Karachiites over age of sixty keen on getting tattoos: Tattoo artist Hussain Shah
Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and more leave Mumbai for Jaipur nuptials

Katrina-Vicky Wedding: Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan and more leave Mumbai for Jaipur nuptials
Malaika Arora, beau Arjun Kapoor enjoy romantic dinner amid Maldives getaway

Malaika Arora, beau Arjun Kapoor enjoy romantic dinner amid Maldives getaway
Faysal Quraishi on working with younger actresses: 'Everybody got married'

Faysal Quraishi on working with younger actresses: 'Everybody got married'
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 'laughing' at 'rubbish' stories about wedding preparations

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal 'laughing' at 'rubbish' stories about wedding preparations
Abhishek Bachchan talks about his special gift from Aishwarya Rai, one he still cherishes

Abhishek Bachchan talks about his special gift from Aishwarya Rai, one he still cherishes
Hania Aamir has a Swedish doppelganger and fans 'can't ignore the resemblance'

Hania Aamir has a Swedish doppelganger and fans 'can't ignore the resemblance'
Watch: Dananeer, Hadiqa Kiani sing iconic Pashto song ‘Janan,’ video goes viral

Watch: Dananeer, Hadiqa Kiani sing iconic Pashto song ‘Janan,’ video goes viral

Latest

view all