Here’s how Vicky Kaushal proved Katrina Kaif’s idea of love wrong

Before Katrina met Vicky, the Bollywood diva had almost given up on the idea of love

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot this week, but the bride-to-be did not always believe in love.

Before Katrina met her husband-to-be, the Bollywood diva had almost given up on the idea of love, according to her comments in a 2013 interview with Filmfare.

Back then, Katrina, who had already been jilted in love, had said in a particularly personal interview that she isn’t “madly in love with the idea of being in love anymore.”

“The idea of being in love sounds very yesterday,” she shared, going on to explain why she thought the way she did.

“Life in the movies isn’t as easy as you think. We don’t just love each other, hold hands and skip into the sunny world. There are a whole lot of things in between. It isn’t as easy as it seems…”

Things have changed quite dramatically since, and eight years down the line, Katrina is all set to walk down the aisle and marry Vicky on December 9!

According to recent reports, the couple has already reached the Six Senses Hotel Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan and are ready to kick off their wedding festivities.