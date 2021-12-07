Hiba Qadir Bukhari is grateful to have found Arez Ahmed as life partner

Hiba Qadir Bukhari penned down a heartfelt note as she made her relationship with Arez Ahmed Instagram official.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Fitoor actor posted a picture of her hand in Ahmed’s hand as she expressed, “Okay… so here is me announcing… You as mine @imarezahmed” adding a heart emoticon.



The actor who is known for her role in Danish Taimoor starrer drama, Deewangi, also captioned the post with a lenghy note.

She stated, “I still remember how uncomfortable I was holding your hand in bholi bano, and today I feel the safest in your hands. I intentionally tried to stay away and not fall for you but gladly did. don't know who chose whom but I feel lucky to be selected for this crazy rollercoaster ride….”

“looking forward a lifetime with you. Lastly thank you for holding me when I was unable to hold onto myself. This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE! Shukar Allah and Mash'Allah,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ahmed also shared the same post on his IG account but he took a more poetic route to gush over Qadir as he also popped the questions, writing, “let's get married.”