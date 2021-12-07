 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Hiba Qadir Bukhari is grateful to have found Arez Ahmed as life partner

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 07, 2021

Hiba Qadir Bukhari is grateful to have found Arez Ahmed as life partner
Hiba Qadir Bukhari is grateful to have found Arez Ahmed as life partner 

Hiba Qadir Bukhari penned down a heartfelt note as she made her relationship with Arez Ahmed Instagram official.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Fitoor actor posted a picture of her hand in Ahmed’s hand as she expressed, “Okay… so here is me announcing… You as mine @imarezahmed” adding a heart emoticon.

The actor who is known for her role in Danish Taimoor starrer drama, Deewangi, also captioned the post with a lenghy note.

She stated, “I still remember how uncomfortable I was holding your hand in bholi bano, and today I feel the safest in your hands. I intentionally tried to stay away and not fall for you but gladly did. don't know who chose whom but I feel lucky to be selected for this crazy rollercoaster ride….”

“looking forward a lifetime with you. Lastly thank you for holding me when I was unable to hold onto myself. This is to announce that in this bustling world YOU are MINE! Shukar Allah and Mash'Allah,” she added.

Meanwhile, Ahmed also shared the same post on his IG account but he took a more poetic route to gush over Qadir as he also popped the questions, writing, “let's get married.”

More From Showbiz:

Preity Zinta shares first picture with one newborn twin

Preity Zinta shares first picture with one newborn twin
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to fly off to Maldives for honeymoon?

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to fly off to Maldives for honeymoon?
Here’s Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s welcome note to guests, find out

Here’s Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s welcome note to guests, find out
Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Kedarnath’ turns 3, director shares unseen picture

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Kedarnath’ turns 3, director shares unseen picture
Abhishek Bachchan recalls time of family's financial crisis: Read more

Abhishek Bachchan recalls time of family's financial crisis: Read more
Karan Johar gets emotional as ‘K3G’ marks 20 years, teases surprise

Karan Johar gets emotional as ‘K3G’ marks 20 years, teases surprise

Aima Baig tops Spotify Pakistan's most streamed local female artist list

Aima Baig tops Spotify Pakistan's most streamed local female artist list

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to perform on ‘Teri Ore’ at their Sangeet ceremony

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to perform on ‘Teri Ore’ at their Sangeet ceremony
Sara Ali Khan expresses high hopes for ‘Atrangi Re’s OTT release

Sara Ali Khan expresses high hopes for ‘Atrangi Re’s OTT release
Here’s how Vicky Kaushal proved Katrina Kaif’s idea of love wrong

Here’s how Vicky Kaushal proved Katrina Kaif’s idea of love wrong
All you need to know about Katrina Kaif and her Kashmiri father

All you need to know about Katrina Kaif and her Kashmiri father
Video from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral

Video from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding venue goes viral

Latest

view all