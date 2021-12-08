 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Kourtney Kardashian does not want to end her romance with Travis Barker like Scott Disick

By
MAJMukhtar Ahmed Junejo

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Kourtney Kardashian does not want to end her romance with Travis Barker like Scott Disick
Kourtney Kardashian does not want to end her romance with Travis Barker like Scott Disick

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian does not want to end her romance with fiancé Travis Barker like her former partner Scott Disick.

The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and captioned it, “Halloween on Christmas”, a reference to the lyrics from the song ‘I Miss You’ by his band.

The lovebirds can be seen wearing black and white skeleton print tops.

Kourtney, 42 can’t stop gushing over the photo and wished their romance never ends.

She commented, “We’ll wish this never ends.”

Kourtney Kardashian does not want to end her romance with Travis Barker like Scott Disick

Kourtney and the US musician got engaged in October this year after dating for nearly a year since January.

She has never been engaged or married before Barker. However, she shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with her ex partner Scott Disick.

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off till 2020 since they first met in 2006. 

More From Entertainment:

When Prince Harry was mistaken for Christmas tree salesman: 'He was a chill lad'

When Prince Harry was mistaken for Christmas tree salesman: 'He was a chill lad'
Princess Diana always 'returned' William, Harry's Christmas gifts: Here's Why

Princess Diana always 'returned' William, Harry's Christmas gifts: Here's Why
Dwayne Johnson gives his Champion award to Make-a-Wish teen

Dwayne Johnson gives his Champion award to Make-a-Wish teen
'Money played part' in Prince Harry, father Prince Charles' relationship breakdown

'Money played part' in Prince Harry, father Prince Charles' relationship breakdown

Tiaras belonging to Napoleon's wife Josephine sell for $760,000

Tiaras belonging to Napoleon's wife Josephine sell for $760,000
Jennifer Aniston drops ‘Friends’ reference in new special

Jennifer Aniston drops ‘Friends’ reference in new special
Tristan Thompson attempting to silence alleged baby mama with court order?

Tristan Thompson attempting to silence alleged baby mama with court order?
Prince William welcomes ‘Radio 1 Teen Heroes’ 2021 winners at Kensington Palace

Prince William welcomes ‘Radio 1 Teen Heroes’ 2021 winners at Kensington Palace
Nick Cannon’s youngest child dies from rare brain cancer

Nick Cannon’s youngest child dies from rare brain cancer
Selena Gomez set to produce Spanish true crime series

Selena Gomez set to produce Spanish true crime series
Khloé Kardashian ignores Tristan Thompson drama to accept award

Khloé Kardashian ignores Tristan Thompson drama to accept award
Khloe Kardashian 'hoped' Tristan Thompson would change: 'It's just sad'

Khloe Kardashian 'hoped' Tristan Thompson would change: 'It's just sad'

Latest

view all