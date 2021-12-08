Kourtney Kardashian does not want to end her romance with Travis Barker like Scott Disick

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian does not want to end her romance with fiancé Travis Barker like her former partner Scott Disick.



The Blink-182 drummer took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled photo with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and captioned it, “Halloween on Christmas”, a reference to the lyrics from the song ‘I Miss You’ by his band.

The lovebirds can be seen wearing black and white skeleton print tops.

Kourtney, 42 can’t stop gushing over the photo and wished their romance never ends.

She commented, “We’ll wish this never ends.”

Kourtney and the US musician got engaged in October this year after dating for nearly a year since January.

She has never been engaged or married before Barker. However, she shares three children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — with her ex partner Scott Disick.

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off till 2020 since they first met in 2006.