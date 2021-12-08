Kim Kardashian wears Kanye's favourite black jumpsuit at star-studded event

Kim Kardashian stole the limelight with her amazing appearance at The 2021 People's Choice Awards, leading the glamour alongside Halle Berry, Cardi B and Scarlett Johansson on Tuesday.



The 41-year-old reality star, who was presented with the Fashion Icon Award, looked smashing as she went for a layered black satin jacquard look for the event.

The Skims founder teased her estranged husband Kanye West by rocking a dress of his choice, showing off hourglass figure in the corset minidress which she wore atop of the skintight jumpsuit.

She put only her face on display (which was mostly covered by sunglasses!) in a turtleneck, matching leggings and a corset top layered over.

According to some fans, Kim sported the outfit of her estranged husband Kanye West's choice as he loves to see her in chic and stylish dresses all the time.

After weeks of mounting speculation and rumours about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson romance, Kanye West wanted to get back together with wife through a series of public admissions and declarations of love.



However, Kim and Kanye - who share four children together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm - have remained on good terms since their split for the sake of their kids, giving fans hope they'll one day get back together.