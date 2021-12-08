 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian wears Kanye's favourite black jumpsuit at star-studded event

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 08, 2021

Kim Kardashian wears Kanyes favourite black jumpsuit at star-studded event

Kim Kardashian stole the limelight with her amazing appearance at The 2021 People's Choice Awards, leading the glamour alongside Halle Berry, Cardi B and Scarlett Johansson on Tuesday.

The 41-year-old reality star, who was presented with the Fashion Icon Award, looked smashing as she went for a layered black satin jacquard look for the event.

The Skims founder teased her estranged husband Kanye West by rocking a dress of his choice, showing off hourglass figure in the corset minidress which she wore atop of the skintight jumpsuit.

She put only her face on display (which was mostly covered by sunglasses!) in a turtleneck, matching leggings and a corset top layered over.

According to some fans, Kim sported the outfit of her estranged husband Kanye West's choice as he loves to see her in chic and stylish dresses all the time. 

After weeks of mounting speculation and rumours about Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson romance, Kanye West wanted to get back together with wife through a series of public admissions and declarations of love.

However, Kim and Kanye - who share four children together; North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm - have remained on good terms since their split for the sake of their kids, giving fans hope they'll one day get back together.

More From Entertainment:

CBC News report fuels anger against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

CBC News report fuels anger against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth returns to work, eases nation's worries about her health

Queen Elizabeth returns to work, eases nation's worries about her health
Leonardo DiCaprio talks about new film 'Don't Look Up'

Leonardo DiCaprio talks about new film 'Don't Look Up'
David Beckham, daughter Harper celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

David Beckham, daughter Harper celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Rihanna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift make Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women list

Rihanna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift make Forbes' World's 100 Most Powerful Women list
Queen faces heartbreaking loss as Prince Charles steps up royal duties

Queen faces heartbreaking loss as Prince Charles steps up royal duties

Ryan Reynolds on acting sabbatical: 'I don't want to miss this time with my kids'

Ryan Reynolds on acting sabbatical: 'I don't want to miss this time with my kids'
Kim Kardashian gives surprising nickname to her mum's boyfriend Corey Gamble

Kim Kardashian gives surprising nickname to her mum's boyfriend Corey Gamble
Kourtney Kardashian shares her thoughts on 'Squid Game' as she watches final moments

Kourtney Kardashian shares her thoughts on 'Squid Game' as she watches final moments

Queen under risk of wolf, bear attack in environmentalist's ecological plan

Queen under risk of wolf, bear attack in environmentalist's ecological plan
When Prince Harry was mistaken for Christmas tree salesman: 'He was a chill lad'

When Prince Harry was mistaken for Christmas tree salesman: 'He was a chill lad'
Princess Diana always 'returned' William, Harry's Christmas gifts: Here's Why

Princess Diana always 'returned' William, Harry's Christmas gifts: Here's Why

Latest

view all