Prince Harry ‘losing all allies’ after attacks against Royal Family: report

Experts warn Prince Harry is at risk of “losing all his allies” in light of his alleged attacks against the Royal Family.



Royal editor Russell Myers made this claim while speaking to The Mirror and was also quoted saying, "The Prince of Wales is caught between a rock and a hard place on how to deal with his son after so many recent and often hurtful outbursts towards the rest of his family.

"For while Prince Charles, according to those close to him, still "loves and cares deeply" for Prince Harry, there is a certain unease at how frequently and with such ease he seems to wade into his family’s affairs.”

"The family he upped sticks and left behind, if you recall. The latest souring of relations between father and son seems to stem from Harry attempting to claim he raised 'concerns' about a Saudi tycoon at the centre of a probe into sizeable donations to Charles’s charity.”

"This is at odds with Charles, or any of his closest advisors, who appear to have no knowledge of Harry ever mentioning anything of the sort.”

"The Harry that presents himself in public, or through his vastly expensive lawyers, is quite different from the one who still engages with his father.”

"The danger is he will run out of a number of already dwindling allies in his own family if he doesn’t see the hurt he is causing to others who have maintained a dignified silence."