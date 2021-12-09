 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘losing all allies’ after attacks against Royal Family: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Prince Harry ‘losing all allies’ after attacks against Royal Family: report
Prince Harry ‘losing all allies’ after attacks against Royal Family: report

Experts warn Prince Harry is at risk of “losing all his allies” in light of his alleged attacks against the Royal Family.

Royal editor Russell Myers made this claim while speaking to The Mirror and was also quoted saying, "The Prince of Wales is caught between a rock and a hard place on how to deal with his son after so many recent and often hurtful outbursts towards the rest of his family.

"For while Prince Charles, according to those close to him, still "loves and cares deeply" for Prince Harry, there is a certain unease at how frequently and with such ease he seems to wade into his family’s affairs.”

"The family he upped sticks and left behind, if you recall. The latest souring of relations between father and son seems to stem from Harry attempting to claim he raised 'concerns' about a Saudi tycoon at the centre of a probe into sizeable donations to Charles’s charity.”

"This is at odds with Charles, or any of his closest advisors, who appear to have no knowledge of Harry ever mentioning anything of the sort.”

"The Harry that presents himself in public, or through his vastly expensive lawyers, is quite different from the one who still engages with his father.”

"The danger is he will run out of a number of already dwindling allies in his own family if he doesn’t see the hurt he is causing to others who have maintained a dignified silence."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle sparks fears after ‘outshining’ Prince William, Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle sparks fears after ‘outshining’ Prince William, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have special plans for 2022’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘have special plans for 2022’: report
Royals ‘quaking in their boots’ over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir

Royals ‘quaking in their boots’ over Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir
Tristan Thompson issues gag order over paternity case

Tristan Thompson issues gag order over paternity case
Sarah Ferguson feels herself 'the most persecuted woman' in royal family

Sarah Ferguson feels herself 'the most persecuted woman' in royal family
Alec Baldwin ‘taking one day at a time’ after ‘Rust’ shooting: Insider

Alec Baldwin ‘taking one day at a time’ after ‘Rust’ shooting: Insider
Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell's picture at Queen Elizabeth's estate spells trouble for Andrew?

Jeffrey Epstein, Maxwell's picture at Queen Elizabeth's estate spells trouble for Andrew?

Kate Middleton stuns at Christmas carol service as she wears Queen Elizabeth's earrings

Kate Middleton stuns at Christmas carol service as she wears Queen Elizabeth's earrings
The Jonas Brothers to unveil ‘open and honest’ Docuseries

The Jonas Brothers to unveil ‘open and honest’ Docuseries
Selena Gomez ‘cried like a little baby’ over first-ever Grammy nomination

Selena Gomez ‘cried like a little baby’ over first-ever Grammy nomination
Khloé Kardashian ‘had high hopes’ for Tristan Thompson before cheating scandal

Khloé Kardashian ‘had high hopes’ for Tristan Thompson before cheating scandal
Scott Disick is ‘open to settling down’ following Kourtney Kardashian split: Insider

Scott Disick is ‘open to settling down’ following Kourtney Kardashian split: Insider

Latest

view all