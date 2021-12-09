‘RRR’ trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn stun in period action film

The trailer of South Indian director SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period action drama, RRR was released today (on Dec. 9).



The star-studded epic period drama film has an ensemble cast of JR NTR, Ram Charan from the south industry, and Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt from Bollywood.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter today (Dec. 9), lead star Ram Charan wrote, "Gear up for a 3 minute and 7 seconds roller coaster journey and high-octane eruption...#RRRTrailer out now! Coming to cinemas on 7th Jan 2022. #BraceYourselvesForRRR."

The three-minute long trailer, which features high-octane action sequences and emotional drama, has left fans spellbound with its larger than life cinematography.

The film, set in 1920s, is based on a fictional story, inspired from the lives of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The mega-budget period film is slated to hit the theatres on January 7, 2022, in multiple languages. The film will release in over 1,000 screens across the globe.