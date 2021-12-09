 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

‘RRR’ trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn stun in period action film

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

‘RRR’ trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn stun in period action film
‘RRR’ trailer: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn stun in period action film

The trailer of South Indian director SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited period action drama, RRR was released today (on Dec. 9). 

The star-studded epic period drama film has an ensemble cast of JR NTR, Ram Charan from the south industry, and Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt from Bollywood.

Sharing the trailer on Twitter today (Dec. 9), lead star Ram Charan wrote, "Gear up for a 3 minute and 7 seconds roller coaster journey and high-octane eruption...#RRRTrailer out now! Coming to cinemas on 7th Jan 2022. #BraceYourselvesForRRR."

The three-minute long trailer, which features high-octane action sequences and emotional drama, has left fans spellbound with its larger than life cinematography. 

The film, set in 1920s, is based on a fictional story, inspired from the lives of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The mega-budget period film is slated to hit the theatres on January 7, 2022, in multiple languages. The film will release in over 1,000 screens across the globe.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif paying 75% of her wedding expenses, 'signing more cheques' than Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif paying 75% of her wedding expenses, 'signing more cheques' than Vicky Kaushal
Faisalabad tragedy: Celebrities blame 'patriarchy' for horrendous defamation of women

Faisalabad tragedy: Celebrities blame 'patriarchy' for horrendous defamation of women
Kareena Kapoor smitten with baby Jeh's cute attempts to stand, see post

Kareena Kapoor smitten with baby Jeh's cute attempts to stand, see post
Vicky would let Katrina 'lead' the relationship, predicts Indian astrologer

Vicky would let Katrina 'lead' the relationship, predicts Indian astrologer
Katrina Kaif goes silent amid wedding festivities

Katrina Kaif goes silent amid wedding festivities

UK publication names Sajal Ali, Atif Aslam, others in 2021 Top 50 Asian Celebrities list

UK publication names Sajal Ali, Atif Aslam, others in 2021 Top 50 Asian Celebrities list

PHOTOS: Ananya Panday kickstarts her morning with Yoga

PHOTOS: Ananya Panday kickstarts her morning with Yoga
Jacqueline Fernandez summoned for questioning in money laundering case

Jacqueline Fernandez summoned for questioning in money laundering case
Did Vicky, Katrina's wedding card just leak online? See Photo

Did Vicky, Katrina's wedding card just leak online? See Photo
Mika Singh to skip Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Mika Singh to skip Vicky Kaushal Katrina Kaif’s wedding
Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Vicky Kaushal’s family invited to London by Katrina Kaif’s mom

Vicky Kaushal’s family invited to London by Katrina Kaif’s mom

Latest

view all