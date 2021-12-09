The Matrix Resurrections: Priyanka Chopra to play adult Sati in upcoming film

Actor Priyanka Chopra is sweeping Hollywood with her brilliance, as Warner Brothers have confirmed that she would play grown-up Sati in her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections.

Finally, the production team confirmed the role of Desi Girl since there had been a lot of speculations about her role as Sati.

Earlier, Warner Brothers Korea shared the English counterpart’s posters on Instagram. Moreover, the poster starred Priyanka Chopra as well as the title of the film and her character’s name-Sati.



Looper.com had also quoted a new press release from Warner Bros that also confirmed the news. The release described Sati as a young woman with wisdom that belies her years and the ability to perceive the truth no matter how hazy the situation.

Fans are ecstatic about the star’s role as one of them posted the news on Instagram.



One fan commented, "Omg! Amazing! Such a befitting role for her,"

While another added: “Have always wanted her to get roles with powers.”