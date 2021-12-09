 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Zendaya wishes to make ‘coming-of-age’ movie with awkward, funny things

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 09, 2021

Zendaya wishes to make ‘coming-of-age’ movie with awkward, funny things
Zendaya wishes to make ‘coming-of-age’ movie with awkward, funny things

Zendaya, after receiving massive response for her acting is now looking forward to make some ‘coming-of-age; films, revealed the actor.

During her recent conversation with Interview, the Euphoria star got candid about her future plans.

She expressed, “I just want to do the things that make me happy and bring me joy and fulfill me as an artist, as a person. So, I keep that loose, because if one day it turns into a completely different career path, then I would allow myself to do that.”

The Dune actor also talked about working behind the camera as she shared, “The idea of trying to direct in the future excites me. That’s why I’m on set so much. When I’m not in it, I’m right there trying to learn. I go around and I ask our crew members.”

The aspiring film-maker shared that the wants to make motives that are just 'simple and beautiful'.

The 25-year-old actor said, “I don’t want it to be rooted in anything other than just a story about two people falling in love and that’s it. Something simple and beautiful, that leaves you happy and wanting to fall in love yourself.”

“I would love a coming-of-age story where awkward and funny things happen, just like when any other young person is trying to figure out who they are,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston on social media trolls: “I wonder what they get off on”

Jennifer Aniston on social media trolls: “I wonder what they get off on”
Britney Spears is now an 'independent woman' free to control her finances

Britney Spears is now an 'independent woman' free to control her finances
BTS rapper Suga joins Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'

BTS rapper Suga joins Juice WRLD’s posthumous album, 'Fighting Demons'
Photo: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint gather for ‘Harry Potter Reunion’

Photo: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson & Rupert Grint gather for ‘Harry Potter Reunion’

Meghan Markle revealed her 'true age' in UK court?

Meghan Markle revealed her 'true age' in UK court?
Jennifer Aniston exudes glamour as she rocks stylish outfits for fabulous photoshoot

Jennifer Aniston exudes glamour as she rocks stylish outfits for fabulous photoshoot
Duchess Camilla speaks for women as she takes on a bigger role due to Queen's advanced age

Duchess Camilla speaks for women as she takes on a bigger role due to Queen's advanced age

Britney Spears empowered to 'do whatever she wants'

Britney Spears empowered to 'do whatever she wants'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet 'growing quickly'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet 'growing quickly'
Ed Sheeran helps raise funds for hometown school by donating special guitar

Ed Sheeran helps raise funds for hometown school by donating special guitar
Prince Charles' fued with Harry 'as damaging to future king as Diana'

Prince Charles' fued with Harry 'as damaging to future king as Diana'
Meghan Markle's former friend blasts Prince Harry for strained family relationship

Meghan Markle's former friend blasts Prince Harry for strained family relationship

Latest

view all