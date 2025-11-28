 
JLo shares glimpse into Thanksgiving celebration post Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez shows off her cooking skills as she celebrates Thanksgiving on Thursday

November 28, 2025

Jennifer Lopez has recently given a peek into her Thanksgiving celebration with her children after divorce from Ben Affleck.

The Marry Me star turned to Instagram on November 27 and posted a carousel of images featuring her delicious spread for the auspicious occasion.

In one of her pictures, JLo could be seen showing off her cooking skills as she held up a tray of roasted turkey.

In another image, the Maid in Manhattan actress was seen baking cakes in her home kitchen.

JLo, who was joined by her 17-year-old daughter Emme, looked festive in a chic silk dress and floral apron for the celebration.

The Atlas actress also revealed she’s already prepared for Christmas, sharing a glimpse of her giant decorated tree.

One photo also showed her posing with scrumptious side dishes and a turkey.

In the caption, JLo reveals, “These are a few of my favourite things.”

“Happy Thanksgiving everybody I hope you all had a beautiful day,” writes the 56-year-old.

All of her fans and friends showered their love and wished her in the comment section.

One said, “Wishing you a beautiful Thanksgiving filled with love and gratitude.”

Another remarked, “Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family Beauty.”

“We're thankful for you Jennifer,” added some other user.

