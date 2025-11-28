JLo shares glimpse into Thanksgiving celebration post Ben Affleck split

November 28, 2025
Jennifer Lopez has recently given a peek into her Thanksgiving celebration with her children after divorce from Ben Affleck.
The Marry Me star turned to Instagram on November 27 and posted a carousel of images featuring her delicious spread for the auspicious occasion.
In one of her pictures, JLo could be seen showing off her cooking skills as she held up a tray of roasted turkey.
In another image, the Maid in Manhattan actress was seen baking cakes in her home kitchen.
JLo, who was joined by her 17-year-old daughter Emme, looked festive in a chic silk dress and floral apron for the celebration.
The Atlas actress also revealed she’s already prepared for Christmas, sharing a glimpse of her giant decorated tree.
One photo also showed her posing with scrumptious side dishes and a turkey.
In the caption, JLo reveals, “These are a few of my favourite things.”
“Happy Thanksgiving everybody I hope you all had a beautiful day,” writes the 56-year-old.
All of her fans and friends showered their love and wished her in the comment section.
One said, “Wishing you a beautiful Thanksgiving filled with love and gratitude.”
Another remarked, “Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family Beauty.”
“We're thankful for you Jennifer,” added some other user.