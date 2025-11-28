Kylie Jenner celebrates Thanksgiving with loved ones: Timothee Chalamet?

Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Timothee Chalamet is currently on a break from 'Dune' filming

Kylie Jenner managed to catch glimpses of her wholesome Thanksgiving celebration with family for her social media as she spent the holiday with her loved ones.

The 28-year-old media personality took to Instagram on Thursday, November 27, and shared several pictures and videos as she prepared for the special dinner.

The Kardashians star largely focused on her sister, Kendall Jenner, who had joined the makeup mogul to celebrate and help out with the cooking.

Kylie shared a clip of the supermodel, 30, riding an electric bike on her Stories, and wrote, "my thanksgiving cutie."

Later in the day, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister showed her elder sister peeling a carrot in an apron and captioned, "she's doing such a good job."

Kylie also roasted Kendall as she was cutting up the carrots, recalling her viral cucumber cutting scene from the family reality show, and wrote, "the confidence @kendalljenner."

The mom of two also participated in the cooking and shared a video of herself stirring a dish, which added to the menu along with green bean casserole.

Although the Khy founder didn’t share pictures of her other guests, a source had informed that her boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, would also be joining the Kardashians for Thanksgiving dinner.

Keeping up with their history of keeping their relationship private, Kylie might have avoided capturing her beau in the pictures, who is currently on a break from filming.

The socialite’s eldest sister Kourtney, also shared a picture of the same dinner spread on her Instagram and her friend, Hailey Bieber, also appeared to be one of the guests as Kylie gave a shout-out to her infamous cinnamon rolls.

Hailey, for her part, also shared behind-the-scenes of her holiday baking session on her Instagram.

The dinner was seemingly followed by a nap for Kendall, while Kylie posed for pictures against the sunset and showed off her Thanksgiving look.