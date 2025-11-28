Katie Price discusses struggle with menopause symptoms on new HRT plan

Katie Price has given a fresh health update on Thursday after visiting her doctor.

The former glamorous model, 47, has been taking extra care of her health by starting hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to treat menopause symptoms-in a pill and get format following her recent weight loss.

Speaking for the first time in detail about the effects of her being on HRT, she touched upon how she feels 'worse' but is 'persevering.'

Joining her sister Sophie on their podcast, The Katie Price Show, she explained: 'It's my sixth day today. I have been feeling sick, I have been feeling sick, I'm bloated and I am very tired. 'I am not sure if it's the HRT.

'I'm on two tablets and then I put the gel on my thigh. I didn't want a patch because I thought it might come off.'

'I am still getting the night sweats, if not worse, but I am persevering. I have one more week of the tablets then it's just the gel.'

Katie went on to say: 'Mum would get the night sweats and they do say that things are genetic.'

On a previous episode she said: 'I am getting old. So I take two tablets every evening for 14 days and I rub gel into my thigh everyday.

'Make me nice. I don't know. It will help with the brain fog. It's just the doc told me go on it.'

Katie also shared her mum Amy and step-father Paul appreciated her decision to finally take the plunge and start the medication.