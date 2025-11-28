Simon Cowell spills the tea about ‘ageing backwards’ after turning 60

Simon Cowell has recently spilled the secret to ageing backwards in a candid interview.

The America’s Got Talent star revealed that he took major steps to look young and healthy.

Simon told The Sun, “I go to this place, this wellness clinic, where they actually take your blood, they rinse it, they filter it and then they put it back into your body.”

“You do all these tests and they tell you your age, so I’ve actually aged backwards by eating better, more exercise, less stress, certain supplements,” explained the 66-year-old.

The music mogul added, “My brain is still there; I still have the energy.”

However, Simon admitted that he planned to have his body cryogenically frozen so he can be brought back to life in the future, after he “found out they chop your head off, so you come back in 2,000 years as a floating head”.

The record executive, who is behind production firm Syco Entertainment, shared that he had less of a schedule these days.

“I actually think that if you don't know what you're doing next, life is more exciting,” pointed out Simon.

The musician further said, “I'm always working on other ideas, and I don't want to jinx anything by saying what they are, but I'm happy."