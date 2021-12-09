Olivia Wilde lends support to beau Harry Styles’ new beauty line

Wilde proved that she’s Harry Styles’ biggest supporter by rocking an outfit from his new merch collection

Olivia Wilde has once again proven that she’s boyfriend Harry Styles’ biggest supporter by once again rocking an outfit from his new merch collection.

The Booksmart director stepped out to run errands in Los Angeles this weekend and to fans amusement, was seen in a sweatshirt repping Styles’ latest beauty line, Pleasing.

She paired the statement shirt with some standard leggings and Adidas sneakers, as pointed out by Page Six, and made sure to keep her face covered.

For fans looking to cop her look, the crewneck, worth $95, is already sold out!

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Wilde has rocked Styles’ merch, previously being seen in a ‘Treat People With Kindness’ sweatshirts. She was even seen in a t-shirt with her boyfriend’s ‘Love on Tour’ concert logo splashed across it.