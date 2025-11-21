 
Liam Payne's sister marks funeral anniversary with heartbreaking tribute

Payne’s funeral took place on November 20 in Amersham, Buckinghamshire

Geo News Digital Desk
November 21, 2025

Liam Payne’s sister, Ruth Gibbins, honored her late brother with an emotional tribute on the one-year anniversary of his funeral.

Payne, the former One Direction member, died at age 31 in October last year after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. His funeral took place on November 20 at Saint Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

On Thursday, marking a year since the service, Ruth, 34, posted a photo of herself with Payne from his X Factor days and wrote about the ongoing grief her family continues to carry.

“A year ago today, the hardest goodbye I’ll ever have, a funeral I never should have had to plan, and every day since, I never should have had to live without him,” she wrote. 

“Missing him is now part of breathing. It doesn’t get easier. That’s just a lie to make it feel better. Infinite love, infinite loss.”

Her message follows a tribute posted last month by Payne’s older sister, Nicola. She recalled being at home when she learned of her brother’s fatal fall.

Earlier this month, a pre-inquest review confirmed that investigations into Payne’s death are still ongoing in Argentina, delaying the UK inquest until next year. 

Senior Coroner Crispin Butler said full reports and eyewitness statements are still being sought. The next review is scheduled for May 7, 2026.

Payne, who died without a will, left an estate valued at £24 million. While he was never married, he shared a son, Bear, with former Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, who has been granted authority to administer his estate.

 Under UK intestacy rules, it is expected that the funds will be placed in trust for his son.

