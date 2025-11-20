Cynthia Erivo breaks silence after saving Ariana Grande from red carpet attack

Cynthia Erivo talks helping Ariana Grande amid red carpet attack

Cynthia Erivo jumped to the rescue of her friend Ariana Grande, who was suddenly grabbed by a fan at the Singapore premiere of Wicked: For Good.

The incident occurred when the actress was walking the red carpet with her costars Cynthia, Michelle Yeoh, Erivo and Jeff Goldblum. The man jumped over a barricade and ran to Ariana, quickly putting his arm on her shoulder.

Cynthia was equally fast and threw herself between the man and Ariana, fighting his arm away. The security guards removed him and he got arrested.

Cynthia, who plays Elphaba in the Wicked movies, was praised by fans online for her brave move.

The Outsider star was asked about her brave move during an appearance on the Today show on Thursday, Nov. 20.

"I was really thinking, I just wanted to make sure my friend was safe," she told Savannah Guthrie. "I’m sure he didn’t mean us harm, but I just, you never know with those things and I wanted to make sure that she was okay. That was my first instinct."

Ariana’s attacker was identified as Johnson Wen, who goes by the name Pyjama Man on Instagram and often shares videos of himself reaching celebrities.

He shared the video himself and captioned it, "@arianagrande @wickedmovie Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You."