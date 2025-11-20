Rumer Willis admits 'being a single mom is hard'

Rumer Willis talks about raising a kid as a single parent

Rumer Willis recently got candid and opened up about the struggles a single mom faces.

She took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 19, and made a post about the difficulties she endures daily being a single parent to her 2-year-old daughter, Louetta “Lou.”

For those unaware, the 37-year-old American actress welcomed her daughter with her ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, with whom she parted ways in August of last year.

Wiping her tears as she walked outdoors, Rumer penned on a video of herself, “Just had a good cry in the woods… some days being a single mom is hard. She is not hard (ever) but some days doing everything alone can be.”

The Doctor Odyssey star also wrote, “Wow, and I just realized I have food in my teeth…really winning today.”

Notably, the mother of one looked like she was in high spirits as she beamed and gave a thumbs-up towards the end of her video.

The following slide has a quote that reads, “I will succeed because I am insane.”

It is pertinent to mention that Rumer Willis shared this post a month after she shared a picture of her breastfeeding her daughter while being on the couch.