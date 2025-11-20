Major update on 'House of the Dragon' new season

HBO renews 'House of the Dragon' for season 4

Ahead of the season three premiere, House of the Dragon has been renewed for season four, which will arrive in 2028.



The announcement comes during the presentation of HBO CEO Casey Bloys, who also shares that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will get a season two.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the ‘Game of Thrones’ universe,” says Francesca Orsi, the EVP of HBO programming and head of the cabler’s drama series and films.

She continues, "Together, ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin’s universe continues to be."

"In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully. And this summer, ‘House of the Dragon’ is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet," the executive adds.

The House of the Dragon season three will arrive in summer 2026.