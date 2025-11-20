 
Geo News

Major update on 'House of the Dragon' new season

The announcement comes ahead of the 'House of the Dragon' season three premiere

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 20, 2025

HBO renews House of the Dragon for season 4
HBO renews 'House of the Dragon' for season 4

Ahead of the season three premiere, House of the Dragon has been renewed for season four, which will arrive in 2028.

The announcement comes during the presentation of HBO CEO Casey Bloys, who also shares that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will get a season two.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the ‘Game of Thrones’ universe,” says Francesca Orsi, the EVP of HBO programming and head of the cabler’s drama series and films. 

She continues, "Together, ‘House of the Dragon’ and ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin’s universe continues to be."

"In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully. And this summer, ‘House of the Dragon’ is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet," the executive adds.

The House of the Dragon season three will arrive in summer 2026.

More From Entertainment

Mary Steenburgen's reveals one issue she had with 'A Man on the Inside' role
Mary Steenburgen's reveals one issue she had with 'A Man on the Inside' role
Rumer Willis admits 'being a single mom is hard'
Rumer Willis admits 'being a single mom is hard'
DC Studios announces update on 'Lanterns' release
DC Studios announces update on 'Lanterns' release
Cynthia Erivo breaks silence after saving Ariana Grande from red carpet attack
Cynthia Erivo breaks silence after saving Ariana Grande from red carpet attack
Lily Collins shares real thoughts on Emily in 'Emily in Paris'
Lily Collins shares real thoughts on Emily in 'Emily in Paris'
Charli xcx goes on tour in 'The Moment' trailer video
Charli xcx goes on tour in 'The Moment' trailer
Kevin Spacey reveals his poor financial condition
Kevin Spacey reveals his poor financial condition
Kylie Kelce warns people of 'Smells Like Jason Kelce' candle: 'Smell at your own risk'
Kylie Kelce warns people of 'Smells Like Jason Kelce' candle: 'Smell at your own risk'
Sydney Sweeney leaves pals worried with her new romance
Sydney Sweeney leaves pals worried with her new romance