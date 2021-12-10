Nick Cannon shares ‘painful’ message for late son Zen: ‘This silence is deafening’

Nick Cannon’s wife Alyssa Scott shares a gut-wrenching note as part of a tribute for her five-month-old son Zen after his lengthy battle with brain cancer.



She shared the note to Instagram alongside a video collage of the late infant’s first photoshoot and hospital visits.

It read, “Oh my sweet Zen. The soreness I felt in my arm from holding you is slowly fading away. It’s a painful reminder that you are no longer here. I caught myself looking in the backseat as I was driving only to see the mirror no longer reflecting your perfect face back at me.”

“When I close a door too loudly I hold my breath and wince knowing a soft cry will shortly follow. It doesn’t come. The silence is deafening. These last 5 months we have been in this race together. We would hand the baton off to each other. You kept me going.”

She also went on to write, “It would be the middle of the night and you would smile at me. A surge of energy would fill my body and pure joy would radiate from within me.”



“We were a team, both determined to see it through. It feels unbearable running without you now. I can’t. And in this moment I feel myself being carried. By your sister.. By God. By complete strangers encouraging me to not give up .”

She concluded her note by paying tribute for his short but loved-filled life and added, “It has been an honor and privilege being your mommy.. I will love you for eternity.”