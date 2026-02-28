Micky Dolenz pays heartfelt tribute to Neil Sedaka after his demise

Neil Sedaka, the legendary hitmaker behind Oh! Carol, Breaking Up Is Hard to Do, and Laughter in the Rain, has died at the age of 86.

Fans and fellow musicians alike are mourning the man whose songs defined multiple generations of pop.

Micky Dolenz, the last surviving member of The Monkees, honoured Sedaka with a heartfelt tribute. “He was one of those rare songwriters who could do it all,” Dolenz wrote, recalling Sedaka’s work with the band. “Monkees fans will know his work, too – he co-wrote ‘When Love Comes Knocking at Your Door’ with Carole Bayer Sager, along with a few other songs that found their way into our world,” adding, “He also wrote ‘Rainy Jane’ for [Davy Jones’] solo record.”

Dolenz continued, “I’ll never forget when he showed up all the way from the East Coast to pay tribute to Davy at his LA-based memorial with a performance of ‘Love Comes Knocking at Your Door.'” Before ending his tribute, he wrote, “Sending my thoughts to his family, friends, and everyone who loved his music.”

Sedaka first hit the Top 10 in 1959 with Oh! Carol, followed by classics like Calendar Girl, Little Devil, and Happy Birthday Sweet Sixteen. He reached Number One in 1962 with Breaking Up Is Hard to Do.

The seventies brought a resurgence, with Elton John signing him to Rocket Record Company. Hits like Laughter in the Rain and Bad Blood cemented his return, and his ballad version of Breaking Up Is Hard to Do reached Number Eight.

Reflecting on his craft in 2006, Sedaka told the Ocala Star Banner, “People, places, emotions, family, movies, plays — many, many different inspirations,” he said. “Many of the songs are inspired by listening to singers. ‘Love Will Keep Us Together’ was inspired by different singing styles. In the last 20 years, I’ve been writing my own lyrics, which is what I prefer. Nobody puts words in my mouth, it just comes from my soul.”

Sedaka’s legacy is unmistakable: a songwriter who could craft joy, heartbreak, and timeless pop magic – all from his heart.