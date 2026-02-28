Amanda Holden excited as 'Britain's Got Talent' returns with old school Simon

Simon revealed that viewers will be able to get closer to the action than ever before on 'BGT'

Amanda Holden feels thrilled to reunite with Simon Cowell on Britain's Got Talent, saying 'we have got the old Simon back with one liners.'

The TV personality, 55, opened up about the show and what fans can expect on this year as BGT made a a triumphant return to television screens last week.

She said: 'Simon is back. He's been Mr Soft in recent years, and I think it has a lot to do with the fact that KSI is so honest on the other end of the panel.

'He's not honest in a bad way, just very to the point, and he doesn't sugar coat anything. I think Simon's just gone, "actually, do you know what? Whatever you're saying, I agree with that as well. And I don't know why I just didn't say that in the beginning.

'I'm glad to see that Simon is no longer being soft serve ice-cream, although it was nice for a year or so!'

Amanda added: 'It feels very loose and very chaotic this year! And I think having KSI there, who's very succinct in his answers and doesn't hold back, has really helped the show.

'We've got the old Simon back, and his one liners are better than ever and I'm loving that!'

Discussing his plans to lift the lid on the ITV favourite, he said: 'Fans can expect lots of surprises. We've tried to make it different this year.'

It comes as the Britain's Got Talent judges gave their verdict on Stacey Solomon after her debut on the panel of the ITV talent competition.

The former X Factor contestant, who rose to fame in 2009, will appear alongside Amanda, Alesha Dixon and YouTube star KSI for an upcoming episode.