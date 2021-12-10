 
entertainment
Friday Dec 10 2021
By
Reuters

‘Harry Potter’ first edition sells for smashing $471,000

By
Reuters

Friday Dec 10, 2021

‘Harry Potter’ first edition sells for smashing $471,000
‘Harry Potter’ first edition sells for smashing $471,000

LOS ANGELES: A first edition of "Harry Potter" sold for $471,000 in the United States on Thursday in what the auctioneers said was a world record price for a 2Oth century work of fiction.

The hardback 1997 British edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," with a color illustration on the cover, was described by Heritage Auctions as "magical, incredibly bright and so very near pristine."

The book was published in the United States as "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

The Dallas-based auction house said only 500 copies with the specific binding were printed. The final price was more than six times the pre-sale estimate of $70,000.

Previous auction prices for Harry Potter first editions have ranged from about $110,000 to $138,000.

"Not only is it the most expensive Harry Potter book ever sold, it’s the most expensive commercially published 20th-century work of fiction ever sold," Heritage Auctions Executive Vice President Joe Maddalena said in a statement.

The book was sold by an American collector and the name of the buyer was not released.

British author J.K. Rowling went on to write six more books about the adventures of the orphaned boy wizard that have sold some 500 million copies worldwide in 80 languages, according to U.S. publisher Scholastic. The books were turned into eight films which made $7.8 billion at the global box office.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘rejected’ Diana’s legacy by ‘fleeing’ Royal Family: report

Prince Harry ‘rejected’ Diana’s legacy by ‘fleeing’ Royal Family: report
Prince William took ‘unexpected role’ to support Princess Diana: report

Prince William took ‘unexpected role’ to support Princess Diana: report
Meghan Markle looking forward to talk show release after ‘inspiring' Ellen chat

Meghan Markle looking forward to talk show release after ‘inspiring' Ellen chat
Experts bash Prince Harry’s ‘woke’ career wisdom: report

Experts bash Prince Harry’s ‘woke’ career wisdom: report
Travis Scott breaks silence over Astroworld tragedy: ‘It really hurts’

Travis Scott breaks silence over Astroworld tragedy: ‘It really hurts’
Kelly Clarkson awarded private judge in divorce case with Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson awarded private judge in divorce case with Brandon Blackstock
Britney Spears wins right to self-sign documents after conservatorship termination

Britney Spears wins right to self-sign documents after conservatorship termination
Queen welcomes crew as Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth

Queen welcomes crew as Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth returns to Portsmouth
Queen Elizabeth asked to act against Boris Johnson over Christmas party scandal

Queen Elizabeth asked to act against Boris Johnson over Christmas party scandal
Nick Cannon shares ‘painful’ message for late son Zen: ‘This silence is deafening’

Nick Cannon shares ‘painful’ message for late son Zen: ‘This silence is deafening’
Salman Khan promotes new film abroad as Katrina Kaif gets married to Vicky Kaushal

Salman Khan promotes new film abroad as Katrina Kaif gets married to Vicky Kaushal
Kourtney Kardashian hits back at troll accusing her of Plastic Surgery

Kourtney Kardashian hits back at troll accusing her of Plastic Surgery

Latest

view all