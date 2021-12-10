 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif’s engagement ring looks similar to Princess Diana’s ring

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Katrina Kaif’s engagement ring looks similar to Princess Diana’s ring
Katrina Kaif’s engagement ring looks similar to Princess Diana’s ring

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal officially confirmed their nuptial on social media with stunning photos from the wedding ceremony.

The Tiger 3 actor took to Instagram and delighted her millions of fans with dazzling pictures and announced her wedding, saying “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

In the adorable photos, Katrina can be seen sporting her diamond ring, similar to Princess Diana's iconic ring.

Katrina’s wedding ring reportedly costs over seven lacs.

Meanwhile, Katrina was smashing in traditional bridal outfit as she wore a red Lehnga, while Vicky Kaushal rocked in white sherwani for wedding.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after the newlywed couple shared their loved-up photos from the wedding.  

More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma pens ‘lucky couple’ Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal loving tribute

Anushka Sharma pens ‘lucky couple’ Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal loving tribute
Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor congratulate newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor congratulate newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal
Fans stan newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal in social media tributes

Fans stan newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal in social media tributes
Katrina Kaif's wedding dress pays homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots

Katrina Kaif's wedding dress pays homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots

Katrina Kaif drops first picture of her wedding to Vicky Kaushal with sweet message

Katrina Kaif drops first picture of her wedding to Vicky Kaushal with sweet message
Katrina Kaif's wedding dress narrates tales of eastern heritage: photos

Katrina Kaif's wedding dress narrates tales of eastern heritage: photos
Exclusive footage of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding surfaces

Exclusive footage of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding surfaces
It’s official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal are married, see first pic here

It’s official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal are married, see first pic here
Alia Bhatt was left blushing when a reporter asked THIS

Alia Bhatt was left blushing when a reporter asked THIS
Viral: When Katrina Kaif touched upon her dream of a 'royal wedding'

Viral: When Katrina Kaif touched upon her dream of a 'royal wedding'
Item numbers are not our culture, we don’t need them: Areeba Habib

Item numbers are not our culture, we don’t need them: Areeba Habib
Rohail Hyatt addresses Junaid Jamshed’s untimely death for the first time

Rohail Hyatt addresses Junaid Jamshed’s untimely death for the first time

Latest

view all