Katrina Kaif’s engagement ring looks similar to Princess Diana’s ring

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal officially confirmed their nuptial on social media with stunning photos from the wedding ceremony.



The Tiger 3 actor took to Instagram and delighted her millions of fans with dazzling pictures and announced her wedding, saying “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

In the adorable photos, Katrina can be seen sporting her diamond ring, similar to Princess Diana's iconic ring.



Katrina’s wedding ring reportedly costs over seven lacs.

Meanwhile, Katrina was smashing in traditional bridal outfit as she wore a red Lehnga, while Vicky Kaushal rocked in white sherwani for wedding.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shortly after the newlywed couple shared their loved-up photos from the wedding.