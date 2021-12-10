Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal will be Anushka, Virat Kohli’s neighbors in Mumbai

Newlywed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be neighbors of Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and husband cricketer Virat Kohli in Mumbai.

This was confirmed by the Sultan actor on Instagram.

Anushka revealed that Katrina and Vicky will be their new neighbours in Mumbai's Juhu.

She also congratulated the newlyweds on their marriage and asked them to move into their new house soon.

Posting a lovely photo of the newlyweds from their wedding ceremony, Anushka wrote, “Congratulations to both you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding.”

“Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds @katrinakaif & @vickykaushal09 (sic)" Anushka said followed by heart emojis.

Katrina and Vicky officially confirmed their wedding on Instagram on Thursday.