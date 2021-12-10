 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle warmly welcomes Vicky Kaushal to her ‘crazy family’

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle warmly welcomes Vicky Kaushal to her ‘crazy family’
Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle warmly welcomes Vicky Kaushal to her ‘crazy family’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle Kaif has welcomed her brother-in-law Vicky Kaushal to her ‘crazy family’.

Isabelle turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of newlyweds Katrina and Vicky from their marriage ceremony and wrote, “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family!”

She continued, “We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09” followed by a heart emoji.

Lovebirds Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

They officially confirmed their wedding on Instagram with stunning pictures.

Katrina announced, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Vicky Kaushal also shared the same photos with similar words.

More From Showbiz:

Katrina Kaif’s engagement ring looks similar to Princess Diana’s ring

Katrina Kaif’s engagement ring looks similar to Princess Diana’s ring
Anushka Sharma pens ‘lucky couple’ Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal loving tribute

Anushka Sharma pens ‘lucky couple’ Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal loving tribute
Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor congratulate newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor congratulate newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal
Fans stan newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal in social media tributes

Fans stan newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal in social media tributes
Katrina Kaif's wedding dress pays homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots

Katrina Kaif's wedding dress pays homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots

Katrina Kaif drops first picture of her wedding to Vicky Kaushal with sweet message

Katrina Kaif drops first picture of her wedding to Vicky Kaushal with sweet message
Katrina Kaif's wedding dress narrates tales of eastern heritage: photos

Katrina Kaif's wedding dress narrates tales of eastern heritage: photos
Exclusive footage of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding surfaces

Exclusive footage of Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding surfaces
It’s official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal are married, see first pic here

It’s official! Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal are married, see first pic here
Alia Bhatt was left blushing when a reporter asked THIS

Alia Bhatt was left blushing when a reporter asked THIS
Viral: When Katrina Kaif touched upon her dream of a 'royal wedding'

Viral: When Katrina Kaif touched upon her dream of a 'royal wedding'
Item numbers are not our culture, we don’t need them: Areeba Habib

Item numbers are not our culture, we don’t need them: Areeba Habib

Latest

view all