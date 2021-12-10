Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle warmly welcomes Vicky Kaushal to her ‘crazy family’

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif’s younger sister Isabelle Kaif has welcomed her brother-in-law Vicky Kaushal to her ‘crazy family’.



Isabelle turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo of newlyweds Katrina and Vicky from their marriage ceremony and wrote, “Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family!”

She continued, “We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever @katrinakaif @vickykaushal09” followed by a heart emoji.

Lovebirds Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on Thursday, December 9, 2021.



They officially confirmed their wedding on Instagram with stunning pictures.

Katrina announced, “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Vicky Kaushal also shared the same photos with similar words.