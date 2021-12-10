 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 10 2021
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals a director once told him: 'You don't sell'

Ayushmann Khurrana won millions hearts with his acting skills but he once had to face a mean comment, made by a director after the actor turned down his film offer.

During his recent conversation with a radio host, Siddharth Kanan, the Vicky Donor actor revealed that a filmmaker once told him that he shouldn’t be picky with offers after three terribly flopped movies.

"One of the filmmakers told me, 'Ayushmann, you don't sell.' I had said no to a film and I was told, 'Ayushmann, you don't sell, why are you saying no to this film?" the Andhadhun actor recalled.

“It was like he was doing me a favour by offering me the film," he added.

Khurrana also shared that he did not do any project for two years after the release of his film, Dam Laga Ke Haisha in 2015. 

He said, “After the release of Dum Laga Ke Haisha, I waited for the next project for two years, because I didn’t have a single release in two years.”

“I was just waiting for the right time,” he added.

