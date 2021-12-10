 
entertainment
Kanye West, Drake end feud to stage 'Free Larry Hoover' Benefit concert

Kanye West, Drake end feud to stage 'Free Larry Hoover' Benefit concert 

Kanye West and Drake's fans are over the moon to finally witness the stars rocking the stage together as they put aside their long-running clash for Free Larry Hoover Benefit concert.

The show was held on Thursday night in Los Angeles Coliseaum to raise funds to benefit prison reforms.

The concert which has reportedly consumed a huge budget of $10 million USD, brought together the rap stars together to raise their voices to benefit ‘Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0 and Uptown People's Law Center’.

Fans can watch the two stars staging stunning performances with their mega-hit songs Power and Gone on Amazon Prime Video.

The OOT platform’s head, Jennifer Salke extended a statement in this regard, “We're extremely proud to collaborate with Kanye and Drake on this historic concert, in support of a cause they are both so passionate about,”

"Kanye and Drake are global superstars, and this will be a can't-miss, epic entertainment event for Prime Video customers and hip-hop fans around the world," she added.

The concert was titled after, Larry Hoover, who was sentenced to spend rest of his life behind bars for his role as the murderous and ruthless chairman of Gangster Disciples criminal organization.

The 71-year-old was convicted of conspiracy, extortion, money laundering and other charges in 1997.

