Friday Dec 10 2021
From Malala to Deepika and Ayeza: Celebrities who congratulated Katrina, Vicky on wedding

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif walked down the aisle on Thursday as she said her vows to longtime beau Vicky Kaushal.

The lovebirds, who kept mum over their 'highly secret' wedding festivities, made their matrimonial Instagram official later in the evening and garnered love from not only India, but Pakistan and across the world.

Bollywood actors like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma sent love to the happy couple while Nobel Laureate Malala Yousifzai enxtended heartiest congratulations to Katrina.

"Congratulations wishing loads of happiness together and lots and lots of love God bless you’ll both," wrote Indian designer Manish Malhotra.

"K-K-Kongrats y’all,'added Katrina's Phone Bhoot co-star Ishaan Khatter.

"Congratulations buddy …. Wishing you all the happiness and love …. The new beautiful beginning," added Katrina's friend and director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Actor Hrithi Roshan also sent his regards to the happy couple saying, "so amazing . Sending you both all my love !! Have to dance together soon."

"KATYYYYY - only love and more happiness to youuuuu!" added Parineeti Chopra.

Bollywood's Bebo Kareena Kapoor commented: "You diddddd ittttt god bless youuuuuu both."

"Katrina ji. Badhai. Lots of love to both of you," wrote Amitabh Bachchan.

"So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together," added global star Priyanka Chopra.

"Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful," wrote Alia Bhatt with multiple heart emoticons.

Deepika Padukone aslo wrote: "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship!"

Nobel Laureate Malala Yousufzai, "Congratulations" while Lilly Singh added,"Woohooo!!! Congrats girl!"

"Many congratulations from Pakistan," wrote Nadia Hussain while superstar Ayeza Khan shared the actor's wedding photos to her Instagram stories, captioning: "Finalyyyy"

