Olivia Wilde addresses 10-year-age gap with beau Harry Styles

Wilde, 37, and Styles, 27, started dating earlier this year after meeting on set of Wilde's new film

Actor and director Olivia Wilde is opening up about her dynamic with singer Harry Styles and in a recent interview addressed the age gap between them.

Wilde and Styles, who have kept mum about their almost-year-long relationship, have a 10-year-age gap between them, however, it doesn’t bother them.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative. But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn’t matter what strangers think about you,” Wilde told Vogue in a new interview.

“All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love,’ she explained.

The Booksmart director also added that she’s “happier” and “healthier” than she’s ever been.

The duo first met on the sets of Wilde’s upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling, in which Styles has a starring role, and have been reportedly dating since January 2021.