 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Mohib Mirza seemingly addresses Sanam Saeed romance rumours

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 10, 2021

Mirza says he has been single for the past four years, however, there’s a twist in his statement
Mohib Mirza says he has been single for the past four years, seemingly rubbishing longstanding rumours of him dating actor Sanam Saeed, however, there’s a twist in his statement.

Appearing on To Be Honest with Tabish Hashmi, Mirza was asked whether he is planning to get married again to which he replied, “I will… What will I do alone? I’ve been alone for the past four years.”

He then went on to seemingly take a jibe at the swirling romance rumours, saying, “Keep cooking whatever you’re cooking but please, ask me too..."

"Nobody’s asking me anything but things are apparently brewing," he further quipped. 

One would think that means that he isn’t dating anyone, but the Ishrat Baji actor followed his statement up by saying that he does have an ongoing affair, but did not reveal with who. 

Watch:



