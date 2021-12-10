Ananya Panday tries to make way amid Katrina-Vicky wedding buzz: ‘Hi’

Ananya Panday stunned fans with her gorgeous looks from the Filmfare OTT 2021 Awards as she dropped a series of picture on her Instagram account on Friday, December 10.

Just a day after the Bollywood power couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an almost ‘royal’ wedding in Rajasthan, fans took over internet to gush over their post-card worthy clicks.

However, amidst the VicKat wedding buzzy, the 23-year-old actor tried to make way in between the viral photos from the intimate ceremony to flaunt her beauty on the photo-sharing app.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor captioned the photo, “I know everyone’s looking at Katrina Vicky’s wedding pictures (because same) but hi!”

Reacting to the post, actor Mrunal Thakur wrote, “Hahaha, caption! Hello cutie,” while Neelam Kothari Soni commented “So pretty!"

On the work front, Panday has recently finished filming of her upcoming movie Liger, also starring Vijay Deverakonda.