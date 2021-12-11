 
Saturday Dec 11 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s hefty protection costs ‘infuriating the public’

The hefty protection costs Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be racking up have reportedly started to ‘infuriate’ the public.

ET Canada hosts Roz Weston and Morgon Hoffman made this claim during one of their most recent chats.

It all began once Mr Hoffman asked, "Ever wonder how much it costs for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to travel to Canada? Well keeping them safe during their visits comes with a very hefty price."

Ms Weston promptly jumped in with his thoughts on the matter and was quoted saying, "I don't know what that price tag is, but I know whatever it is, it's gonna infuriate people.”

Per CBS News the Sussexes Canada visit cost taxpayers nearly $334,000 (£253,020) in less than four years.

"Taxpayers also paid nearly $33,000 (£25,000) a month to protect Harry and Meghan and baby Archie when they travel to Vancouver after announcing that they will be stepping down as senior Royals at the beginning of 2020."

Even Mr Hoffen remained gobsmacked and admitted, "Wow. And documents from the RCMP revealed that taxpayers forked out over $182,000 (£137,880) for security-related costs when Harry visited between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018.”

"This also includes Harry and Meghan's first public outing together at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto."

