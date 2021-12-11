 
Check out Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new sea-facing apartment in Juhu

Check out Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new sea-facing apartment in Juhu

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, who recently married, have reportedly moved to their beautiful sea-front house in Juhu, Mumbai suburbs. They will be neighbors to Anushka Sharma and husband cricketer Virat Kohli.

Besides that, the couple was also spotted leaving Jaipur on Friday through a private charter flight. 

However, according to the latest report published in IndiaTV Vicky and Katrina have moved to their new opulent building tonight.

Amid couple’s post-wedding news now the video of the building overlooking the beach has been shared on the internet.

It has wide glass walls between the pillars that allow for a direct view of the sea. As construction progresses, blue panels are being installed on various portions of the skyscraper.

Earlier, the Sultan actor also congratulated the couple and asked them to move into their new house soon.

