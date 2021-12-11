Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note for hubby Virat Kohli on 4th wedding anniversary

Bollywood power couple, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are celebrating four happy years of their married life today. The couple got married in a fairytale wedding ceremony, held in Italy on 11 Dec, 2017.

To mark the special occasion, the Sultan actress turned to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note for her loving husband.

Along with the note, Anushka, 33, also posted a bunch of never-before-seen pictures of the couple, enjoying their best time together. In the caption, the PK actress begin with, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home.”





“Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics,” added Anushka.

She further went on to thank Virat for inspiring her and supporting her. “Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.”

“May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us,” concluded the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, adding a heart emoticon.

In the shared photos, the couple, popularly known as ‘Virushka,’ are seen making goofy faces. The pictures also include the two of them washing dishes, pushing their daughter Vamika in a stroller, and more.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika in January this year.