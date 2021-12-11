 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note for hubby Virat Kohli on 4th wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 11, 2021

Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note for hubby Virat Kohli on 4th wedding anniversary
Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note for hubby Virat Kohli on 4th wedding anniversary

Bollywood power couple, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli are celebrating four happy years of their married life today. The couple got married in a fairytale wedding ceremony, held in Italy on 11 Dec, 2017.

To mark the special occasion, the Sultan actress turned to her Instagram handle and shared a heartfelt note for her loving husband.

Along with the note, Anushka, 33, also posted a bunch of never-before-seen pictures of the couple, enjoying their best time together. In the caption, the PK actress begin with, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home.”


“Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics,” added Anushka.

She further went on to thank Virat for inspiring her and supporting her. “Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.”

“May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us,” concluded the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, adding a heart emoticon.

In the shared photos, the couple, popularly known as ‘Virushka,’ are seen making goofy faces. The pictures also include the two of them washing dishes, pushing their daughter Vamika in a stroller, and more.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika in January this year.

More From Showbiz:

Watch: Sara Ali Khan gives ‘Chaka Chak’ twist to workout session

Watch: Sara Ali Khan gives ‘Chaka Chak’ twist to workout session

Alia Bhat says she was ignored by 'RRR’s co-star Ram Charan

Alia Bhat says she was ignored by 'RRR’s co-star Ram Charan
Akshay Kumar reveals he plays a ‘small’ role in ‘Atrangi Re’

Akshay Kumar reveals he plays a ‘small’ role in ‘Atrangi Re’
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif all smiles in enchanting stills from Haldi ceremony

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif all smiles in enchanting stills from Haldi ceremony

Alia Bhatt stuns in South Indian ethnic wear during ‘RRR’ promotions

Alia Bhatt stuns in South Indian ethnic wear during ‘RRR’ promotions

Check out Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new sea-facing apartment in Juhu

Check out Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's new sea-facing apartment in Juhu

Aryan Khan’s lawyers request changes in bail conditions

Aryan Khan’s lawyers request changes in bail conditions

Salman Khan’s hand prints added to Wall of Fame in Riyadh

Salman Khan’s hand prints added to Wall of Fame in Riyadh
Ananya Panday tries to make way amid Katrina-Vicky wedding buzz: ‘Hi’

Ananya Panday tries to make way amid Katrina-Vicky wedding buzz: ‘Hi’
Mohib Mirza seemingly addresses Sanam Saeed romance rumours

Mohib Mirza seemingly addresses Sanam Saeed romance rumours

Newlyweds Katrina, Vicky leave for Jaipur in helicopter: Watch Video

Newlyweds Katrina, Vicky leave for Jaipur in helicopter: Watch Video
AbRam Khan, other star kids attend Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira’s birthday bash

AbRam Khan, other star kids attend Rani Mukerji's daughter Adira’s birthday bash

Latest

view all