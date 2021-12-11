 
Saturday Dec 11 2021
Saira Banu wants late Dilip Kumar’s 99th birthday to be a ‘quiet day’

On Kumar's 99th birth anniversary, Banu remembered her husband of 55 years in a somber tone

Veteran star Saira Banu, wife of late Dilip Kumar who passed away earlier this year, wants what would’ve been his 99th birthday on Saturday to be a ‘quiet day’.

Talking to the Press Trust of India about Kumar, who passed away in July after a prolonged illness, Banu remembered her husband of 55 years in a somber tone. 

“I will do the prayers, remember him and I want the day to be very quiet. I want to visit the Juhu garden (Juhu Qabrastan) where he is (buried),” she said.

Banu added that while it is a “terrible vacuum” to not have Kumar around, she believes he is still beside her and fondly remembered birthdays gone by.

“The house would be full of flowers, there were times when bouquets would be on all the floors, steps and everywhere in the house and we would not have enough room for it. It used to be that wonderful. He was so loved by people. He still is,” said Banu.

Banu also shared that she hasn’t been doing too well in the wake of Kumar’s death. “I am not too good. I am striving to make myself fitter. You can imagine it is a very difficult job. It is a terrible jolt. I really wonder how long it will take to recover or if I do recover,” she said.

“It is unimaginable for me to walk without him, you know, we have shared a life together. It’s been 55-56 years of togetherness,” she added.

The couple was married in 1966 and remained together till Kumar’s passing. 

