 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s ‘intimate photos’ branded ‘a game’: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Kate Middleton recently got called out for allegedly “staging the intimacy” in all her social media photographs.

Laura Clancy, a lecturer in media at Lancaster University made this claim.

She accused the Duchess of Cambridge of allegedly “choreographing” and “staging” all the intimacy that is apparent in her Instagram posts.

During her interview with Express UK she was also quoted saying, "I think they do very staged transparency.”

"I would argue that in their Instagram accounts, for example, they pretend that they show very intimate accounts of the Cambridges on holiday, but they're staged. They're very contrived and choreographed images."

She also argued that this ‘closed off’ approach is seeding distance between the Royal Family and the public.

"So it's giving you this glimpse, and it's pretending it's giving you this intimacy which people want, but it's on their terms.”

"And it's a staged version of that intimacy so they can close the doors at other points and say ‘we don't give access to this and that’."

She was also quoted saying, "I think they are giving that and they need to give that - that's what people want - and they're responding to that but it's still in a very choreographed way.”

"It's not like Kate has her own Instagram account and posts like Beyonce, there's a very clear difference isn't there. So yes, they are playing that game but they're playing it on their own terms."

"There are bound to be representations in ways that are not what they want because we can all contribute in a participatory culture. But also it's more important that they try and do that so they can have a little bit of control over that narrative.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s qualifications called into question: report

Prince Harry’s qualifications called into question: report
Amelia Hamlin stuns in cropped black tuxedo jacket and low-rise trousers

Amelia Hamlin stuns in cropped black tuxedo jacket and low-rise trousers
Kanye West, Drake settle beef with joint benefit concert: ‘it’s a dream’

Kanye West, Drake settle beef with joint benefit concert: ‘it’s a dream’
Tom Holland weighs in on plans for the future: ‘Maybe become a dad?’

Tom Holland weighs in on plans for the future: ‘Maybe become a dad?’
Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?

Why is Brad Pitt unwilling to date again?
Cardi B tries new holistic healing approach to manage stress

Cardi B tries new holistic healing approach to manage stress
Who is Jana Duggar?

Who is Jana Duggar?
Machine Gun Kelly explains the real reason he’s changing his name for acting role

Machine Gun Kelly explains the real reason he’s changing his name for acting role
Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on hopes for ‘Don't Look Up’

Leonardo DiCaprio weighs in on hopes for ‘Don't Look Up’
Dax Shepard documents his nonstop ‘nonstop hiccupping’ marathon

Dax Shepard documents his nonstop ‘nonstop hiccupping’ marathon
Nick Cannon debuts new tattoo in honor of 5-month-old ‘angel’ Zen

Nick Cannon debuts new tattoo in honor of 5-month-old ‘angel’ Zen
Tom Holland finds it a miracle he can promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Tom Holland finds it a miracle he can promote 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Latest

view all