 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Pictures: Aiman Khan, daughter Amal compete against zoo leopard in Dubai

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 12, 2021

Pictures: Aiman Khan, daughter Amal compete against zoo leopard in Dubai
Pictures: Aiman Khan, daughter Amal compete against zoo leopard in Dubai

Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneebt Butt are giving their munchkin Amal a glimpse of the safari world.

The family-of-three, who is currently visiting Dubai turned to their Instagram on Saturday to give fans a sneak peek into their day trip to the zoo.

The Baandi actress slipped into a red sundress for the day while her two-year-old daughter wore an off shoulder purple outfit. Muneeb on the other hand kept his look simple in a blue T-shirt.

In a picture posted by Aiman, her little one was spotted feeding a giraffe while Muneeb sat alongside on the table.

In a thread of photos later shared in the day, Aiman was seen introducing her daughter to wildlife animals from giraffe to leopards.

"Memorable day," Aiman captioned alongside the post.

In the final photo shared by the social media celebrity, Amal was spotted roaring back at a leopard in the zoo.

"Leopard vs Amal and mama," captioned Aiman.





More From Showbiz:

Ahad Raza Mir hopes to 'be part of projects' that help him 'leave a legacy'

Ahad Raza Mir hopes to 'be part of projects' that help him 'leave a legacy'

'Me at barely 29m': Amitabh Bachchan compares his fan following with Virat Kohli

'Me at barely 29m': Amitabh Bachchan compares his fan following with Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli showers love on wife Anushka Sharma on 4th wedding anniversary

Virat Kohli showers love on wife Anushka Sharma on 4th wedding anniversary
Sushant Singh Rajput was in pain while filming ‘Kedarnath’, reveals director

Sushant Singh Rajput was in pain while filming ‘Kedarnath’, reveals director
Saira Banu wants late Dilip Kumar’s 99th birthday to be a ‘quiet day’

Saira Banu wants late Dilip Kumar’s 99th birthday to be a ‘quiet day’
Watch: Sara Ali Khan gives ‘Chaka Chak’ twist to workout session

Watch: Sara Ali Khan gives ‘Chaka Chak’ twist to workout session

Alia Bhat says she was ignored by 'RRR’s co-star Ram Charan

Alia Bhat says she was ignored by 'RRR’s co-star Ram Charan
Anushka Sharma –Virat Kohli 4th wedding anniversary: 10 best posts on Twitter

Anushka Sharma –Virat Kohli 4th wedding anniversary: 10 best posts on Twitter
Akshay Kumar reveals he plays a ‘small’ role in ‘Atrangi Re’

Akshay Kumar reveals he plays a ‘small’ role in ‘Atrangi Re’
Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note for hubby Virat Kohli on 4th wedding anniversary

Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note for hubby Virat Kohli on 4th wedding anniversary
Madhuri Dixit sings ‘Lazy Lad’ for husband, dance video goes viral

Madhuri Dixit sings ‘Lazy Lad’ for husband, dance video goes viral
Salman Khan performs to thousands in Riyadh

Salman Khan performs to thousands in Riyadh

Latest

view all