Anushka Sharma gives sneak peek into her wedding anniversary dinner

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a sneak peek into her wedding anniversary dinner with husband Virat Kohli.



The Sultan actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the dinner date in her stories to mark their fourth wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Earlier, the couple also shared sweet notes to praise each other on the occasion.

Anushka posted throwback photos with the husband and wrote, “There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always.”

“These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen.”

“Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you..," Anushka said and added “May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always.”

“P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us.”