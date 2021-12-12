Katrina Kaif goes Punjabi for vibrant mehendi, dances with father-in-law Sham

Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have dropped photos from their Mehendi ceremony and fans cannot keep calm!

The couple, who was joined by families for a vibrant outdoor affair, lived the night to the fullest as they danced to the beats of rejuvenating music. In one of the photos shared by the newlyweds, Vicky is spotted serenading Katrina as he goes down on one knee with a flower in his hand.

In another still, fans can spot a blushing Katrina dancing her heart out with father-in-law Sham Kausal. The duo, that colour coordinated their dresses in olive green and yellow, struck fun bhangra poses for the camera.

Take a look:



