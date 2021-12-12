Rajinikanth turns 71: Dhanush sends heart-warming wishes to the superstar

Indian superstar Rajinikanth, known as 'Thalaiva' celebrated his 71st birthday today (on Dec. 12).

The superstar's millions of fans took to Internet and flooded social media sites with love and wishes for their favourite star.

While fans and fellow co-stars took to their social media handle to celebrate the actor’s birthday like a festival, actor and producer Dhanush also showered the Thalaiva with birthday wishes.

Taking to his Twitter, the Raanjhanaa actor wished his father-in-law, saying, "Happy birthday my thalaiva !! The one and only SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH sir .. love you so much," followed by a string of heart emoticons.

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in film Annaatthe. The film, which received mixed reviews by the audience and critics, managed to earn pretty good at the box office.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be seen in Bollywood film Atrangi Re, opposite Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.