Billie Eilish impresses fans with her fashion sense

Music sensation Billie Eilish, who normally wears oversized dresses, put on a leggy display in cream mini skirt and matching turtle neck jumper as she enjoyed party in New York City on Saturday night.

The Grammy award winner, who thrilled fans with her performance by hosting this week's episode of the famous show, cut a stylish figure as she arrived at Dos Caminos restaurant in the town for the party.

The-20-year-old won hearts with her fashion sense, looking stunning in mini skirt and jumper. She wore a pair of cream boots to elevate her look. She sported a light pallet of makeup and styled her brunette locks into a bob for the evening.

Eilish, who mesmerised fans with her impressive acting range as she pulled double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, was mobbed by her excited fans on her way into the trendy restaurant.