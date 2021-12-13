 
entertainment
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Justin Bieber and Hailey spread love on streets of London

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 13, 2021

Justin Bieber and Hailey spread love on streets of London

Justin Bieber never let sweet moments go waste, particularly when he is accompanied by his sweet model wife Hailey Bieber.

The Canadian singer snogged his supermodel wife while exploring London after his performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday night was interrupted when an excited fan stormed the stage.

Justin did not miss the opportunity of taking time out of his busy schedule and enjoyed sightseeing trip with Hailey. 

The 27-old took to his Instagram page to share a series of loved up photos with Hailey as they walked around the capital. 

Justin Bieber and Hailey spread love on streets of London

The star wrote alongside the post: "London Town wif my baby @haileybieber."

The pop star looked loved up as he walked hand in hand with his wife and hid away with her for a cheeky snog in a red phone box.

Justin was one of the celebs to wow fans at the event which also featured Jesy Nelson performing for the first time since she left Little Mix last year. Hailey Bieber's hubby led the star studded line up as Coldplay and Lil Nas X were forced to pull out from the list.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another backlash as BBC delays their podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another backlash as BBC delays their podcast
Prince William's move sees Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble with Spotify

Prince William's move sees Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble with Spotify
Billie Eilish stuns her ‘SNL’ hosting debut, performs on her new single

Billie Eilish stuns her ‘SNL’ hosting debut, performs on her new single

John Legend’s Christmas plans are all about ‘great pies and desserts’

John Legend’s Christmas plans are all about ‘great pies and desserts’
Prince William extends 'olive branch' to Prince Harry

Prince William extends 'olive branch' to Prince Harry

Jesy Nelson faces backlash for her ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ outfit

Jesy Nelson faces backlash for her ‘Jingle Bell Ball’ outfit
Royal Family shares adorable childhood photo of Queen with her mother: A real Christmas treat for fans

Royal Family shares adorable childhood photo of Queen with her mother: A real Christmas treat for fans
Prince William, Kate Middleton give Charlotte more 'influence', here's how

Prince William, Kate Middleton give Charlotte more 'influence', here's how
Princess Anne steps up to help ailing Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Anne steps up to help ailing Queen Elizabeth II
When Prince William desired US move before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

When Prince William desired US move before Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Eva Longoria reveals why her family does not celebrate Christmas morning

Eva Longoria reveals why her family does not celebrate Christmas morning

‘The Batman’ International trailer: new footage unveils Paul Dano’s look as Riddler

‘The Batman’ International trailer: new footage unveils Paul Dano’s look as Riddler

Latest

view all