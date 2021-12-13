Justin Bieber and Hailey spread love on streets of London

Justin Bieber never let sweet moments go waste, particularly when he is accompanied by his sweet model wife Hailey Bieber.

The Canadian singer snogged his supermodel wife while exploring London after his performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball on Saturday night was interrupted when an excited fan stormed the stage.

Justin did not miss the opportunity of taking time out of his busy schedule and enjoyed sightseeing trip with Hailey.

The 27-old took to his Instagram page to share a series of loved up photos with Hailey as they walked around the capital.

The star wrote alongside the post: "London Town wif my baby @haileybieber."

The pop star looked loved up as he walked hand in hand with his wife and hid away with her for a cheeky snog in a red phone box.



Justin was one of the celebs to wow fans at the event which also featured Jesy Nelson performing for the first time since she left Little Mix last year. Hailey Bieber's hubby led the star studded line up as Coldplay and Lil Nas X were forced to pull out from the list.