John Legend finally gets a tattoo based on daughter Luna’s drawing

Hollywood lyricist and songwriter John Legend finally bites the bullet and gets a tattoo design based on one of daughter Luna’s drawings.

This move comes shortly after Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen called him out on television with Ellen DeGeneres for chickening out before he fulfilled his promise to his daughter.

The singer showed off his ink, as well as the entire process with live updates via Instagram Stories.

The design features three interconnected daisy flowers that are attached at the end.

Each flower has four petals and one large centre which their favourite tattoo artist reimagined.

The video also included a short little voice over where Legend could be heard exclaiming, “It’s happening finally keepin my promise.”

For those unaware, Teigen on the other hand decided to move forward with a butterfly design her daughter created all by herself.



