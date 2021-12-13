 
entertainment
Monday Dec 13 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

John Legend finally gets a tattoo based on daughter Luna’s drawing

By
HAHiba Anjum

Monday Dec 13, 2021

John Legend finally gets a tattoo based on daughter Luna’s drawing
John Legend finally gets a tattoo based on daughter Luna’s drawing

Hollywood lyricist and songwriter John Legend finally bites the bullet and gets a tattoo design based on one of daughter Luna’s drawings.

This move comes shortly after Legend’s wife Chrissy Teigen called him out on television with Ellen DeGeneres for chickening out before he fulfilled his promise to his daughter.

The singer showed off his ink, as well as the entire process with live updates via Instagram Stories.

The design features three interconnected daisy flowers that are attached at the end.

Each flower has four petals and one large centre which their favourite tattoo artist reimagined.

John Legend finally gets a tattoo based on daughter Luna’s drawing
John Legend finally gets a tattoo based on daughter Luna’s drawing

The video also included a short little voice over where Legend could be heard exclaiming, “It’s happening finally keepin my promise.”

For those unaware, Teigen on the other hand decided to move forward with a butterfly design her daughter created all by herself. 

John Legend finally gets a tattoo based on daughter Luna’s drawing


More From Entertainment:

Halsey opens up about her ‘loads’ of ‘normal jobs’ before attending fame

Halsey opens up about her ‘loads’ of ‘normal jobs’ before attending fame
Kim Kardashian calls Grammy pianist to play Christmas music each day to wake kids

Kim Kardashian calls Grammy pianist to play Christmas music each day to wake kids
Coldplay’s Chris Martin shares motivation behind BTS collab

Coldplay’s Chris Martin shares motivation behind BTS collab
North West lands in trouble for doing TikTok Live without permission

North West lands in trouble for doing TikTok Live without permission
Prince Harry branded 'trailblazer' after Prince William's 'daring' move

Prince Harry branded 'trailblazer' after Prince William's 'daring' move

Kim Kardashian passes law exam, credits her 'biggest cheerleader' for success

Kim Kardashian passes law exam, credits her 'biggest cheerleader' for success
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another backlash as BBC delays their podcast

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face another backlash as BBC delays their podcast
Prince William's move sees Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble with Spotify

Prince William's move sees Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in trouble with Spotify
Billie Eilish stuns her ‘SNL’ hosting debut, performs on her new single

Billie Eilish stuns her ‘SNL’ hosting debut, performs on her new single

Justin Bieber and Hailey spread love on streets of London

Justin Bieber and Hailey spread love on streets of London
John Legend’s Christmas plans are all about ‘great pies and desserts’

John Legend’s Christmas plans are all about ‘great pies and desserts’
Prince William extends 'olive branch' to Prince Harry

Prince William extends 'olive branch' to Prince Harry

Latest

view all