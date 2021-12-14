 
Showbiz
Tuesday Dec 14 2021
Saif Ali Khan reacts to Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar's 'Atrangi Re'

Tuesday Dec 14, 2021

Sara Ali Khan revealed that her dad Saif Ali Khan was over the moon to hear about her upcoming collaboration with Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re.

While on one hand, the movie’s cast was slammed for signing an older male lead against a young female actor, the Bunty Aur Babli 2 actor’s thoughts were different.

During her conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the Coolie No.1 actor revealed, “(Saif) said that (Akshay) is great and had a blast working with him and I am sure I will too.”

The 26-year-old actor also got candid about working with the Khiladi star.

She said, “Outstanding. I think that he is such a superstar and he has such great presence and has such outstanding energy but the coolest thing is that he’s so humble.”

“I never felt like I was working with India’s biggest superstar. He was just so relatable and relaxed and so easy to work with,” Khan added.

The film, also starring Dhanush in the lead role, will be released on December 24.

